Monroe Area 28, Hart County 21: ’Canes hold off late Hart attack

MONROE — Following Monroe Area’s thrilling 28-21 upset of 10th-ranked Hart County at the Purple Pit Friday night, Hurricanes head coach Kevin Reach gathered his squad at midfield and reminded them of what has become a trademark of his teams.

“We don’t lose at home!” Reach said.

Indeed, since he took over the program in 2017, the Hurricanes (6-2, 3-1 in 8-AAA) are a perfect 17-0 in their stadium. No victory was bigger than the last one.

After losing to Morgan County three weeks ago, Monroe’s chances of successfully defending its Region 8-AAA title looked dim. But it’s since won three straight to set up a showdown with Jefferson next Friday in Monroe, with the winner likely earning the league’s top seed for the state playoffs.

“After that Morgan game, our seniors really stepped up and took charge,” Reach said. “They told me ‘Coach, we’re not going to lose another game.’”

But despite falling behind early, Hart County didn’t go down without a fight. Trailing by three touchdowns with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored twice, first on a 9-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Luke Lee to Paul Davis and then on a 1-yard run by Malachi Thomas.

But Hart touched the ball too early on an onside kick with 15 seconds left, giving the ball back to the Hurricanes to run out the clock.

“We probably should have won by a lot more,” Reach said. “But Hart’s a good team and I knew they wouldn’t quit.”

Monroe’s best, and longest, drive of the night was on its second possession, when it moved 70 yards on 17 plays but got nothing when a field goal attempt by Marco Cruz was blocked. But it gave the Hurricanes a boost of confidence that they could move the ball on the Bulldogs.

Turns out they didn’t have to move it far, thanks to big plays on special teams and a stingy defense. The Hurricanes’ scoring drives covered 24, 56, 66, and 27 yards.

The first three scores were TD passes from sophomore quarterback Salation Straughter to receiver DD Hendricks.

After a scoreless quarter and a half, Monroe jumped out early, thanks to a sack by defensive tackle Charlie Jackson and blocked punt by fellow lineman Damareon Whitner that set the Hurricanes up at the Bulldogs 24. Four plays later, Straughter connected on his first TD pass to Hendricks from 6-yards out.

The defense forced a three-and-out on Hart’s next possession and a short punt left the Hurricanes at their own 44.

Four plays later, Straughter connected with Hendricks in the end zone from 39 yards, giving Monroe a 14-0 halftime lead.

Hart cut the lead in half early in the third. After opening the half with a 50-yard kickoff return, Thomas ran four straight times, including an 8-yard burst up the middle for a score.

But the Hurricanes added two more touchdowns, one on an 18-yard TD pass from Straughter to Hendricks and the last on a 19-yard run by Clay Branch.