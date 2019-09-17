WaltonTribune.com

Piedmont Walton opens clinic at Hitachi

Employees get access to on-site care twice a week

  • Hitachi Clinic Opens

    Special to The Tribune

    Officials from Piedmont Healthcare and Hitachi Autmotive Systems of America cut the ribbon on a new on-site clinic for Hitachi employees at the manufacturing facility in Monroe, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:12 pm

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:12 pm

MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe location of Hitachi Automotive Systems of America Inc. celebrated the opening of its Piedmont Employee Clinic, which provides Hitachi employees with on-site medical services from Piedmont Healthcare providers.

Hitachi employees and representatives from Piedmont Walton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians gathered on Friday to celebrate with a ribbon cutting event for the new clinic.

“We’re proud to bring Piedmont’s high-quality, patient-centered health care to the nearly 1,000 employees at this Hitachi location,” Larry Ebert, CEO at Piedmont Walton, said.

“This partnership is the first of its kind for the Piedmont Healthcare system, and we are happy to see our promise of bringing care closer to home come to life with the opening of this employee clinic.”

The new clinic will be open on Mondays and Fridays and will have an in-house nurse practitioner and medical assistant to provide services such as routine care, acute sick visits, chronic disease management and immunizations, as well as perform screening services for cancer, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

“We are extremely excited about the new partnership established between Hitachi and Piedmont to provide on-site health care for our employees,” Javier Montalvo, vice president of human resources at Hitachi Automotive Systems of America Inc. in Monroe, said.

“Establishing an independent Piedmont walk-in clinic in our manufacturing facility in Monroe is such a wonderful and convenient benefit for our employees who have busy work schedules and lives. We have no doubt that our employees will see the value of this service and utilize the clinic more and more in the months and years to come.”

For more information about Piedmont’s Hitachi Employee Clinic, visit piedmont.org.

