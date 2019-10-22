LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Loganville business was the victim of an armed robbery late Monday night.

Police officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at Auto Zone, 4624 Atlanta Highway, at about 9:30 p.m. City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said a man entered the store just before closing time armed with a shotgun.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

No description was available, other than to say the suspect was a black man. It was not clear how he left the scene.