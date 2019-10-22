WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Loganville Parts store robbed in Loganville

Suspect with shotgun gets away with cash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:05 pm

Parts store robbed in Loganville From staff reports WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Loganville business was the victim of an armed robbery late Monday night.

Police officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at Auto Zone, 4624 Atlanta Highway, at about 9:30 p.m. City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said a man entered the store just before closing time armed with a shotgun.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

No description was available, other than to say the suspect was a black man. It was not clear how he left the scene.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:05 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Braves drop the chop?

The Atlanta Braves curtailed the use of the tomahawk chop during the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series when a member of the St. Louis Cardinals complained about its use, and have promised an ongoing conversation about the Native American imagery. Should the Braves drop the tomahawk chop?

Total Votes: 48

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]