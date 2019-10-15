WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County Suspect arrested after chase

Trooper says suspect tried to steal car

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3:48 pm | Updated: 5:08 pm, Tue Oct 15, 2019.

Suspect arrested after chase David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — State troopers and sheriff’s deputies teamed to arrest the suspect in a chase that covered several miles on U.S. 78.

It ended in a yard off Ho Hum Hollow Road just west of Between in unincorporated Walton County on Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. I.S. Moremen, assistant commander of the Georgia State Patrol post in Monroe, said the suspect fled after a trooper tried to stop him for speeding.

Moremen said the suspect traveled “8 to 10 miles” and attempted to take a car from an automotive business on U.S. 78.

“He’s facing a handful of warrants,” Moremen said, including felony fleeing and attempted armed robbery.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available, although the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post he was from Conyers. He was taken to the Walton County Jail.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3:48 pm. Updated: 5:08 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Are Atlanta sports teams cursed?

The city has one major sports championship — the Braves won the World Series in 1995 — to show more more than 100 seasons of play. What's happening here?

Total Votes: 37

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]