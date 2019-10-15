MONROE, Ga. — State troopers and sheriff’s deputies teamed to arrest the suspect in a chase that covered several miles on U.S. 78.

It ended in a yard off Ho Hum Hollow Road just west of Between in unincorporated Walton County on Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. I.S. Moremen, assistant commander of the Georgia State Patrol post in Monroe, said the suspect fled after a trooper tried to stop him for speeding.

Moremen said the suspect traveled “8 to 10 miles” and attempted to take a car from an automotive business on U.S. 78.

“He’s facing a handful of warrants,” Moremen said, including felony fleeing and attempted armed robbery.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available, although the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post he was from Conyers. He was taken to the Walton County Jail.