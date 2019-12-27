WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County Former chief deputy clerk arrested

Theft by taking, violating oath of office charged to Castels

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 9:58 am

Former chief deputy clerk arrested David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — A former longtime employee of the Walton County court clerk’s office has been arrested.

Melinda Joyce Castels, 52, surrendered at the county jail at about 8:15 a.m. Friday to face charges of theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

No bail amount was listed, according to online jail records.

Castels had about 27 years of service in the office of the Walton County clerk of courts, rising to the level of chief deputy clerk, second in command to Kathy Trost, who retired earlier this year with 31 years of service.

Karen David succeeded Castels as chief deputy clerk and then ascended to the position of clerk of Superior Courts, which is a constitutional office.

District Attorney Layla Zon said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in on the case.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Friday, December 27, 2019 9:58 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 243

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]