MONROE, Ga. — A former longtime employee of the Walton County court clerk’s office has been arrested.

Melinda Joyce Castels, 52, surrendered at the county jail at about 8:15 a.m. Friday to face charges of theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

No bail amount was listed, according to online jail records.

Castels had about 27 years of service in the office of the Walton County clerk of courts, rising to the level of chief deputy clerk, second in command to Kathy Trost, who retired earlier this year with 31 years of service.

Karen David succeeded Castels as chief deputy clerk and then ascended to the position of clerk of Superior Courts, which is a constitutional office.

District Attorney Layla Zon said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in on the case.