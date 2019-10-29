NCAA board votes to approve athlete compensation

Student Athletes will soon be able to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness” after the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to approve the measure Tuesday.

The board met Tuesday afternoon at Emory University in Atlanta and said in a news release after the meeting that it “must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”

Several NCAA administrators have been exploring the idea of how athletes could be allowed to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses since May. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, presented the Board of Governors, composed of university presidents, a status report with their findings Tuesday afternoon.

The shift comes on the heels of several states introducing legislation that would allow college athletes to make money on such activities as endorsements, autograph signings and social media advertising. California was the first state to actually pass such a bill, which would go into effect in 2023.

“The board is emphasizing that change must be consistent with the values of college sports and higher education and not turn student-athletes into employees of institutions,” board chair Michael V. Drake said.

The NCAA has previously said state laws that contradict the organization’s rules could lead to athletes being declared ineligible or schools not being allowed to compete.

North Carolina U.S. Rep. Mark Walker also has bill in the works that could prevent the NCAA and it’s member schools from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses to third-party buyers on the open market.