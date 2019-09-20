LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A man from northeast Georgia when his motorcycle skidded into the path of other vehicles in Gwinnett County.

It happened at the intersection of Ozora Road and Chandler Road in unincorporated Loganville at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers from the East Precinct of the Gwinnett County Police Department were dispatched to the crash scene. They found 35-year-old Dwight A. Fahrenthold of Jefferson having slid past the stop sign and into the intersection as the driver of an orange 2008 Honda Element, driving west on Ozora Road, approached.

The vehicles collided and Fahrenthold’s black 2007 Harley-Davidson dropped onto its side, then struck the side of a black 2007 Toyota Tundra going east on Ozora Road.

Fahrenthold was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he died within minutes of arrival.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 19-year-old Amanda K. Holman of Loganville, and the driver of the truck was Toyota was 34-year-old Joseph Tullis of Jefferson. Neither was injured.

Cpl. Michele Pihera said all vehicles were impounded to the county Police Department for further analysis.