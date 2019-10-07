Stephen “Steve” Michael Connelly, 67, of Monroe passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

He was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on May 31, 1952 to Clemon William Connelly and Maxine Mae Miller Connelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, the late Rhonda Connelly.

Surviving are his wife, Ulene Connelly; daughters and son-in-law, Lauren and Seth Brown and Stephanie Connelly, all of Monroe; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip and Christy Connelly, Jeffrey and Connie Connelly and Jon and Rhonda Connelly, all of Monroe; grandchildren, Amelia Rose Brown and Stella Raye Brown; nieces and nephews, Doug and Ivey Connelly, Adam and Brittany Connelly, Brandon and Crystal Connelly, Haley and Jacob Wilcox, Brianna Connelly, Noah Connelly and Samantha Simonton; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating.

Burial will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Walton County Special Olympics, Walton County Board of Education, 200 Double Springs Church Road SW, Monroe, GA 30656-4665.

