Monroe Area 56, East Jackson 7: ’Canes pour it on versus Eagles

MONROE — The Monroe Area Hurricanes stormed through the East Jackson Eagles on homecoming night, winning 56-7.

The ’Canes poured it on the first half, collecting four turnovers and racking up 42 points, while holding East Jackson to none.

The game slowed in the second, but the defense still picked up three more turnovers, and the offense hit the Eagles for two more scores.

Salation Straughter tore the Eagle defense to pieces, racking up 123 yards rushing and 214 through the air.

Monroe Area received the opening kick and wasted time marching to the 2, when Zariahm Blade punched it in. The kick from Marco Cruz made it ’Canes 7, East Jackson 0 with 10:02 left in the first.

The second score came quickly after, when Jeffery Smith recovered a fumble to give the ‘Canes good field position.

Salation Straughter then ran play action on the 28-yard line. He then tossed to Blade on the right side, who picked up a block and raced into the end zone.

On the next Eagle possession, Mason Byron picked off the Eagle quarterback to again set up the ‘Cane offense, but the drive stalled.

The ’Canes scored again with 9:42 on the clock, this time a 3-yard run from Sraughter up the middle. Cruz’s kick made it 21-0.

Scooby Partee made it 28-0 after he grabbed a pick around midfield. He finished off the drive a few plays later as he dashed in from 5 yards out after a reverse.

With 5:01 left in the half, Byron stepped in at quarterback, and raced around the edge from 4 yards out to make it 35-0.

Smith recovered another fumble on the Eagle’s next drive to set up the offense. With 1:40 left in the half Sraughter threw a 12-yard pass to DD Hendricks in the corner of the end zone. He bobbled it briefly, but held on to make it Monroe Area 42, East Jackson 0 at the half.

Partee grabbed another interception in the third quarter, and Cam Carr grabbed another. After the second, the ’Canes marched to the 20, where Clay Branch ran it in untouched to make 49-0.

With 3:36 remaining Jackson McNew recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 56-0.

The Eagles managed their lone score with four seconds left in the contest.

Branch finished the night with 120 yards rushing. On the defensive side, Charlie Jackson had three tackles for a loss and Partee added six tackles to his interception and touchdown. Dameron Whitner had two tackles for a loss.

Monroe Area improved to 4-2-0 on the season. Next week, the ’Canes will travel to Jackson County.

East Jackson dropped to 3-3. The Eagles play Franklin County next week.

Monroe Area students voted Chase Spann senior homecoming King. He was escorted by his mother, Felicia Jones.