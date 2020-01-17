Fowler: Fromm is the epitome of a QB

I felt like this was an appropriate photo to share again in light of Jake Fromm’s announcement he’s going pro.

I took this photo two years ago after UGA lost to Alabama in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. For those that don’t remember, Fromm had to replace Jacob Eason early in the season and wound up leading UGA to its first SEC championship since 2005 and its first national championship appearance since the 1980s.

The Houston County native continued to be impressive as a sophomore, improving his total yards, touchdowns, QB rating and completion percentage numbers.

Fromm ends his Georgia career with 36-7 record, 8,236 passing yards, 78 touchdowns a 63.3% completion percentage, three SEC east titles and a national championship appearance. He led Georgia to one of the best comebacks ever in college football during the Rose Bowl during the 2017 season. Oh, and he never lost to Tennessee, Florida or Georgia Tech.

But while Fromm’s numbers are impressive, what is even more impressive is his leadership.

He was thrown into the fire as a freshman, but immediately earned the respect of his teammates with his work ethic. That carried on through his career at Georgia and surely will follow him through his professional career too. He’s always been quick to shoulder the blame when something went wrong, but divert praise to his teammates when things went well.

Fromm also represented the university extremely well, showing his kind-hearted nature by continually being involved with Extra Special People and various other local charitable organizations in the Athens area. He’s also let his faith be one of his defining characteristics is college, giving honor to God first and foremost.

That photo on the front page was a great way to summarize Fromm’s time at Georgia. Even when things didn’t go the way Georgia wanted it to, Fromm was there to encourage his teammates and be the leader he needed to be.

Jake Fromm will go down as one of the best quarterbacks to come through Georgia, joining names like Buck Belue, Eric Zeier, David Greene, Aaron Murray, and Matthew Stafford. People will argue about how Fromm could have performed better on the field, but when I see Jake Fromm, I see the embodiment of what I would want in a quarterback to lead my team.