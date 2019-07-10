WaltonTribune.com

Monroe Pilot from Tuesday's fatal crash identified

Victim owned FBO at Monroe airport; FAA investigating

  • Plane Crash

    David Clemons | The Tribune

    Federal and local officials confirmed one death after a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday afternoon, July 9, 2019, at the Monroe-Walton County Airport in Monroe, Ga.

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 3:42 pm

Pilot from Tuesday's fatal crash identified David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — The pilot who died in a plane crash at the Monroe airport was a pillar of the local aviation community.

Multiple sources have identified the victim as Jason Cyrus “Cy” Nunnally, who owned fixed-base operator Fair Weather Flights. The company handled fuel sales, hangar leasing, flight training and other services at the Monroe-Walton County Airport.

Nunnally was injured late Tuesday afternoon when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed yards from the runway at the airport. He was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital, where he died.

Kathleen Bergen, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta, confirmed the FAA is investigating the crash.

“The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident, which can take a year or longer,” Bergen said.

The company started in 2004 as a commercial helicopter flight service, according to its website, and expanded with the fixed-wing maintenance facility at the airport.

Police Chief R.V. Watts said Nunnally had been working on a plane that belonged to someone else. Nunnally taxied down the runway and circled back to land when the plane came to earth against a bank between the runway and the fence that separates airport property from Richard Parsons Drive.

Coroner Joe Page said the FAA remained on scene Wednesday after the plane was moved to a hangar at the airport.

Page said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation would be conducting an autopsy.

Nunnally also operated Fair Weather Farms, an event space on Mount Paran Church Road in Walton County. In a Facebook post, the business issued a statement Wednesday: “This morning we woke with broken hearts, unanswered questions and an emptiness we could have never expected. We know the pain everyone is feeling and know how many lives are affected by our tragic loss.”

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 3:42 pm.

