Gwinnett Stripers Playoff Tickets On Sale Now

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced that single-game tickets for the opening round of the 2019 Governors’ Cup Playoffs are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com.

Gwinnett officially clinched a playoff berth Wednesday night with a 14-8 win over Norfolk. The Stripers are in position to win the International League South Division, as they have a 4.5-game lead over Charlotte and a magic number of one to clinch with five games remaining.

Regardless of whether they win the IL South Division or the IL Wild Card, the Stripers will host games 1-2 of the best-of-five first-round series at Coolray Field on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. Should the Stripers win the IL South Division, they’ll face the Columbus Clippers, winners of the IL West Division. If the Stripers win the IL Wild Card, they’ll face the yet-to-be determined winners of the IL North Division.

Dates and times for a potential Governors’ Cup Finals have yet to be determined. Tickets for that best-of-five series would go on sale to the public should the Stripers advance.

Full Governors’ Cup Playoff Schedule:

First Round (best-of-five, September 4-8):

Games 1-2 (September 4-5): Columbus at South Division Winner, North Division Winner at Wild Card

Games 3-5 (as necessary, September 6-8): South Division Winner at Columbus, Wild Card at North Division Winner

Governors’ Cup Finals (best-of-five, September 10-14):

Games 1-2 (September 10-11): North/Wild Card Series Winner at Columbus/South Series Winner

Games 3-5 (as necessary, September 12-14): Columbus/South Series Winner at North/Wild Card Series Winner

Tickets for all remaining Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets. For information about 2020 Season Membership renewals, visit gwinwithus.com.