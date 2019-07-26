Fowler: This is a business that costs money to run

For everyone who constantly asks why they have to pay to read the stories we post on Facebook and Twitter, here’s a freebie for you. Enjoy it.

I know this column is showing up in the weekend paper and those of you who subscribe to our paper don’t really need to hear this, but I figured I’d give it some space in print so that when your friends who don’t subscribe to the paper ask why they have to subscribe to read the paper you can have some info to retort back with.

I hear almost every single day in person or online “Why post on (Twitter/Facebook) if you can’t read it without a subscription?”

Simple: This is a business. We, as journalist, are providing a product. Our product is the news. You all, as readers, are the customer. As with most products that consumers use, we charge a fee for the product. You wouldn’t walk in to McDonalds and expect them to give you a hamburger for free, would you? If you did, the cashier would look at you like you were stupid.

To be fair, we, in the media, created this problem for ourselves. When the internet first took off, media outlets decided to put their content online for free. The internet was new frontier for everyone, and consumers got used to getting the news for free.

But times change, and so does the way companies do business. Here we are in 2019 and people think we should continue to give out the news for free. Sorry, but the last time I checked, it cost money to pay for equipment, pay to rent out this space in town for our office, pay for internet, technology, oh, and to pay for my time working on a story. I’m not doing this for free you know.

“You make money off advertising. That should be more than enough to allow you to put content online for free.”

Yes, advertising plays a huge part in our we make money at this newspaper, but there’s only so much advertising to go around and how many advertising dollars come in can change with the economy. Despite how much this area is growing, there’s only so much money to be made from advertising in a small geographic area like ours; that’s why subscriptions are so vital as the other source of revenue for newspapers like ours.

Newsflash, folks, online paywalls aren’t going anywhere. Just take a look what The New York Times, The Washington Post and a host of other websites have done by enacting paywalls over the last few years.

An interesting situation that shows the power of readers paying for content is with The Athletic. It’s an online-only website dedicated to sports, especially in big markets like Atlanta, that has no advertising. Pretty much its entire revenue flow is from subscriptions. And it’s going pretty well, considering the website just doubled its staff and the number of cities it chooses to focus in on.

“Being a subscription site, it’s back to basics,” Paul Fichtenbaum, chief content officer at the Athletic, told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s back to storytelling.”

That’s what we aim to do here at The Tribune. We put out a top-notch product here at this newspaper. We’re constantly recognized as one of the best newspapers in the state, including winning first place in general excellence the past three years. What helps separate us from other news outlets in the area is the amount of effort and detail we put in to every story we produce.

Sure, you can get the basic information about that car wreck that happened over the weekend or that last Board of Commissioners meeting on Facebook or even on that other online-only news outlet in this area, but our stories go much more in depth that simply what happened. Just take a look at the upcoming series by staff writer Andrew Kenneson on growth in Walton County and how local agencies are dealing with it.

We’ve also got a lock on local sports. I’ve said time and time again that I’m a sports, specifically prep sports, fiend who really enjoys what I do for a living. I can assure you no one else is putting in the amount of work I am to get the schools in Walton County covered as well as I do.

Look, a subscription to The Walton Tribune costs $70 for a year which gets the paper delivered to your house twice a week as well as online access. Break it down and it’s a little less than $6 a month. Most of you reading don’t even think twice about dropping $6 on something stupid each month like a beer at a restaurant or a couple of milkshakes at Chick-fil-A. Shoot, I pay more than that for Spotify and Netflix each month.

If you really care about what’s going on in Walton County, let me strongly suggest you put that $6 a month toward the local newspaper. I can promise we’re going to continue putting out top-notch content and can put out even more content with a larger readership base. Maybe then I can even get a few of you to stop complain on social media so much since you can finally read that story we posted about.