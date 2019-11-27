LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The state fire marshal’s office will work to determine the cause of a fire that displaced five people from a Walton County home.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on North Sharon Church Road near Center Hill Church Road, south of Loganville. Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the first crews on the scene found heavy fire upon arrival.

Five adult residents were displaced. The American Red Cross was providing assistance.