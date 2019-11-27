WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County State to investigate cause of fire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:41 pm | Updated: 9:11 am, Thu Nov 28, 2019.

State to investigate cause of fire David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The state fire marshal’s office will work to determine the cause of a fire that displaced five people from a Walton County home.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on North Sharon Church Road near Center Hill Church Road, south of Loganville. Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the first crews on the scene found heavy fire upon arrival.

Five adult residents were displaced. The American Red Cross was providing assistance.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:41 pm. Updated: 9:11 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 176

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]