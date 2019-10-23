A man has been convicted of molesting his stepdaughter when she lived in Loganville.

In a bench trial in Gwinnett County Superior Court, Chief Judge George F. Hutchinson III found 62-year-old Steven Maurice Towns of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, guilty of two counts of child molestation.

The conviction comes after Towns was acquitted of similar crimes against the same child in Philadelphia.

Towns was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail after being convicted Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Towns married the victim’s mother when the child was 5. They lived together in the Philadelphia area from 2006 until May 2012, when the victim and her mother moved to Loganville to take care of the child’s uncle after a workplace accident.

Towns stayed behind in Pennsylvania but made several visits to Georgia to visit the family.

During the time the child was living in Loganville, from as young as 11, she began to act in an oversexualized manner. Her mother caught her looking at pornographic websites and sending nude photos and videos of herself to men over the internet.

Eventually the girl was hospitalized for depression, and in June 2015 she went back up north to live with her older sisters for the summer. It was there that one of her sisters began to press her on why she was acting the way she was, and she disclosed that she was molested by Towns when she was young as 6.

During an interview at a child advocacy center, the girl disclosed in detail multiple acts of sexual abuse at the hands of Towns between the ages of 6 and 10, both at their Pennsylvania home and in Georgia. He was arrested in both places but acquitted in a trial in Pennsylvania in September 2017.

Members of the Special Victims Unit of the Gwinnett County district attorney’s office visited with the victim and her mother if they agreed to pursue the Georgia charges. After considerable thought, they agreed.

The trial was to begin Monday with jury selection, but before questioning of potential jurors could begin, Towns said he wanted a bench trial instead. Prosecutors said they think the request was motivated by Towns’ hope the judge’s awareness of the Pennsylvania acquittal would factor into his decision.

But the state presented testimony from the victim, her mother, the sister and Gwinnett police Cpl. David Smith.

Towns did not testify but presented character witnesses. In closing arguments, the defense focused on the victim’s inconsistency with specific dates of the abuse and made up the allegations as a way to get out of trouble for acting out sexually.

Hutchinson judged Towns guilty on both counts of child molestation, finding the defendant credible and saying he found she had no logical motive to have lied about the incidents. In fact, he said the victim had not benefitted but had been forced to relive the experiences repeatedly, first in her 2015 forensic interview, then in the 2017 Pennsylvania and 2019 Georgia trials.

Hutchinson ordered a 30-year sentence with the first nine to be served in prison. Towns will have to register as a sex offender upon release and have no contact with the victim, her mother or her sister.

Towns spent about a month in the Gwinnett County Jail in 2017 and was returned there Tuesday to await transfer to the state prisons system.

Michael DeTardo prosecuted the case.

Horse trainer convicted

Prosecutors are withholding the name of a man who was found guilty of one count of child molestation Monday in Gwinnett County Superior Court.

A personal safety class at an elementary school prompted a preteen student to tell her school counselor her mother’s boyfriend had been touching her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable.

The child said it happened on several occasions in two different Gwinnett homes when she was 9 and 10.

The defendant, a local horse trainer, testified he had a good relationship with the child since she was 4 but denied touching her inappropriately.

The district attorney’s office withheld the names of the victim and defendant to protect the minor victim’s identity, but said the suspect was convicted of one count but acquitted on five of the charges against him at the end of a weeklong trial.

Judge Randolph G. “Randy” Rich handed down a 20-year sentence with 10 years to be served in custody and the remainder on probation.

Sabrina Nizam prosecuted the case.