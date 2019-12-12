WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe fire ruled an arson

No one home at time of blaze

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:36 am | Updated: 9:41 am, Thu Dec 12, 2019.

Monroe fire ruled an arson David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — A fire Tuesday in Monroe has been ruled an arson.

State investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Walker Drive in a 784-square-foot home. The 62-year-old house sustained moderate interior damage.

Acting Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the owner was not home, and a passerby discovered the fire.

The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded, putting out the fire quickly.

“Thankfully, emergency officials forced entry into the home and were able to contain the damage to the bedroom in which the fire started,” King said.

The fire started in a closet, which sustained major damage. The room where the closet was located sustained moderate smoke and heat damage.

King said no accidental causes could be linked to starting the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the state Fire Investigations Unit at 800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Fire investigators with the insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office are assisting Monroe Fire and Police departments with this investigation.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:36 am. Updated: 9:41 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 216

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]