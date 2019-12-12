Monroe fire ruled an arson

MONROE, Ga. — A fire Tuesday in Monroe has been ruled an arson.

State investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Walker Drive in a 784-square-foot home. The 62-year-old house sustained moderate interior damage.

Acting Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the owner was not home, and a passerby discovered the fire.

The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded, putting out the fire quickly.

“Thankfully, emergency officials forced entry into the home and were able to contain the damage to the bedroom in which the fire started,” King said.

The fire started in a closet, which sustained major damage. The room where the closet was located sustained moderate smoke and heat damage.

King said no accidental causes could be linked to starting the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the state Fire Investigations Unit at 800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Fire investigators with the insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office are assisting Monroe Fire and Police departments with this investigation.