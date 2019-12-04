The Monroe Christmas Parade will march down Broad Street for the 66th time in the city’s history in front of a crowd of cheering holiday lovers, but it won’t take long for long-time parade-goers to notice something different about this year’s version of the historic event.

Everyone will be marching backwards.

No, the parade floats won’t literally be moving in reverse, but the parade will be facing in the opposite direction from the traditional route, as the parade moves from north to south rather than south to north as it has for the past several decades.

“The route is the same, but it is going in the other direction,” Sadie Krawczyk, economic development director for the city of Monroe, said. “It should be a great change for us. Historically, the parade used to go from north to south when it first started.”

This year, the 66th Monroe Christmas Parade will resume its original orientation due to changes in its old staging area.

“We used to state around the Walton Mill,” Krawczyk said. “But that area’s gone now because of the construction on the new apartments. We’ve known this was coming for two years, so we’ve been prepared to make this change.”

And she said the new staging area should be better for all involved, as the parade floats will line up along Bold Springs Avenue and the surrounding area next to the former Monroe Elementary School campus.

“Staging around the former school will be better for us,” she said. “There will be a lot more room for all involved. We think it will be a better parade for everyone once they get used to the change in direction.”

With 80 entries in the parade this year, led by parade sponsor Nehemiah Construction and ending with the annual appearance from Santa Claus, Krawczyk said the parade should be another successful event.

“It’s a safe, fun environment for the whole family,” she said. “It’ll be an hour of holiday cheer. We just hope everyone comes back on another Thursday for Candlelight Shopping and more holiday fun.”