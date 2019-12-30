WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe Truck overturns on North Broad

No one injured, but road closed for cleanup

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Overturned Semi

    Monroe Fire Department | Special to The Tribune

    A commercial truck overturned Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2019, on North Broad Street in Monroe, Ga.

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 7:06 am | Updated: 7:12 am, Mon Dec 30, 2019.

Truck overturns on North Broad David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — A portion of North Broad Street will be closed as crews clean up a crash Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the Monroe Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-truck at 5:51 a.m. in the 800 block of North Broad Street (Georgia 11). That’s near the Monroe Church of Christ and north of U.S. 78.

No injuries were reported, but the road was expected to remain closed until 7:30 or 8 a.m. as the truck is removed from the scene.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Monday, December 30, 2019 7:06 am. Updated: 7:12 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 249

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]