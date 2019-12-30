MONROE, Ga. — A portion of North Broad Street will be closed as crews clean up a crash Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the Monroe Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-truck at 5:51 a.m. in the 800 block of North Broad Street (Georgia 11). That’s near the Monroe Church of Christ and north of U.S. 78.

No injuries were reported, but the road was expected to remain closed until 7:30 or 8 a.m. as the truck is removed from the scene.