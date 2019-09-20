WaltonTribune.com

Monroe man killed in crash on Alabama interstate

3 trucks involved in collision between Birmingham and Atlanta

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 9:23 am

A Monroe man was killed in a crash on an Alabama interstate Thursday.

ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported 64-year-old Richard Alvin Brown died at the scene in Cleburne County, which is between Birmingham and Atlanta.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. CDT Thursday on Interstate 20, about a mile east of the Heflin/Hollis exit.

The television station reported that state troopers said a 2017 Freightliner UPS tractor-trailer collided with an Alabama Department of Transportation truck, which caused a second collision with another ALDOT truck.

Three other people were transported to an Anniston hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating the crash.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

