Monroe man killed in crash on Alabama interstate

A Monroe man was killed in a crash on an Alabama interstate Thursday.
ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported 64-year-old Richard Alvin Brown died at the scene in Cleburne County, which is between Birmingham and Atlanta.
The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. CDT Thursday on Interstate 20, about a mile east of the Heflin/Hollis exit.
The television station reported that state troopers said a 2017 Freightliner UPS tractor-trailer collided with an Alabama Department of Transportation truck, which caused a second collision with another ALDOT truck.
Three other people were transported to an Anniston hospital for treatment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating the crash.
