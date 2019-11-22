LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A crash with serious injuries has shut down Georgia 81 north of Loganville.

It happened Friday morning at the intersection of Georgia 81 and Ozora Church Road, between Loganville and Bold Springs.

A medical helicopter is being called in to take one critical patient from the scene, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and serious injuries were reported.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said to expect delays until at least 9 a.m.