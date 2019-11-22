WaltonTribune.com

Walton County Crash closes Highway 81

Patient flown from scene after 2-vehicle collision

Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 8:34 am

Crash closes Highway 81 From staff reports WaltonTribune.com

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A crash with serious injuries has shut down Georgia 81 north of Loganville.

It happened Friday morning at the intersection of Georgia 81 and Ozora Church Road, between Loganville and Bold Springs.

A medical helicopter is being called in to take one critical patient from the scene, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and serious injuries were reported.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said to expect delays until at least 9 a.m.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

Posted on Friday, November 22, 2019 8:34 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

1 comment:

  • Breezy632 posted at 2:09 pm on Fri, Nov 22, 2019.

    Breezy632 Posts: 0

    This is a very bad intersection in need of a traffic light. How many accidents or deaths have to happen before something is done.

     
  
