LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A crash with serious injuries has shut down Georgia 81 north of Loganville.
It happened Friday morning at the intersection of Georgia 81 and Ozora Church Road, between Loganville and Bold Springs.
A medical helicopter is being called in to take one critical patient from the scene, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and serious injuries were reported.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office said to expect delays until at least 9 a.m.
Email: news@waltontribune.com
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
1 comment:
Breezy632 posted at 2:09 pm on Fri, Nov 22, 2019.
This is a very bad intersection in need of a traffic light. How many accidents or deaths have to happen before something is done.