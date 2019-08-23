MONROE, Ga. — The fields are set for local elections in four Walton County cities this fall.

Almost every race will be contested after last-day entrants into the field.

Loganville

Loganville has concluded qualifying, with five people running for three City Council seats.

On the Nov. 5 ballot are incumbent Jay Boland, Misty Cox, incumbent Linda Dodd, Bill DuVall and Femi Oduwole. The top three vote-getters will be seated for a term beginning in January 2020.

Councilman Skip Baliles is not seeking reelection.

Monroe

Councilwoman Lee P. Malcom wins a second consecutive term in District 1 without opposition.

She’ll be the only incumbent not to face a challenge.

Clayton Mathias qualified in District 2, where he’ll challenge first-term Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford.

Stephen Peters qualified in the 5th District against first-term Councilman Norman Garrett.

Other races will be incumbent Larry Bradley against challenger Kim Greenlee in District 4, and incumbent Nathan Little against challenger Lisa Smith in District 7.

Social Circle

The race for mayor headlines the 2019 elections in Social Circle.

Mayor Hal W. Dally is seeking a third term. Opposing him is former Mayor Pro Tem David L. Keener, who resigned his City Council seat this week and qualified to run for mayor.

Two terms on the City Council expire at the end of the year, but there will only be one election.

Councilman Tyson Jackson was the only candidate to qualify in District 2.

Incumbent Joseph S. “Steve” Shelton drew two challengers in District 4: Ann M. Overbeck and John J. Perpall IV.

In the races for the Social Circle Board of Education, each incumbent drew a challenger.

Tonia Lumpkin, in District 1, will face Michael Atlee O’Conor Jr.

Patrick Dally, in District 3, will face Stephen Lee Trantham. Dally is looking for his first full term after being appointed in 2017.

Walnut Grove

As expected, the race for mayor will feature two sitting council members.

Carol D. Witcher and Steven Mark Moore qualified to run for mayor of Walnut Grove after Mayor Lamar Lee decided not to seek reelection.

Five people have qualified to run for two council seats in an at-large election.

Incumbent Kevin E. Shultz qualified Friday, joining Mary L. Hall, Stephanie Fox Moncrief, Sarah Vertice Weaver and Joseph J. Wilchek.

Voting in the four Walton County cities with local elections will be Nov. 5. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 7.

Early voting begins Oct. 14, and Nov. 1 will be the last day for a registrar to issue absentee ballots.

A runoff, if necessary, would be Dec. 3.