LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Firefighters were able to battle a house fire overnight, keeping it from spreading much beyond the attic at a home on Claude Brewer Road.

Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to the 3200 block of Claude Brewer Road at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Craig League, the assistant chief of Walton County Fire Rescue, said the first firefighters on scene encountered heavy fire conditions in the attic.

No injuries were reported and the two adults in the home were able to escape. They will be able to stay with family members or friends.

Units remained on the scene later in the morning. League said the cause was not immediately known and a fire investigator will visit the home later in the day.