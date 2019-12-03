WaltonTribune.com

Walton County Firefighters save home, occupants

Fire breaks out in attic of home near Loganville

Editor's Note

Information originally provided to The Tribune was incorrect. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of Claude Brewer Road.

  • Claude Brewer Road Fire

    Walton County Fire Rescue

    A home in the 3600 block of Claude Brewer Road, Loganville, caught fire Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019.

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 7:31 am | Updated: 6:09 pm, Tue Dec 3, 2019.

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 7:31 am | Updated: 6:09 pm, Tue Dec 3, 2019.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Firefighters were able to battle a house fire overnight, keeping it from spreading much beyond the attic at a home on Claude Brewer Road.

Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to the 3200 block of Claude Brewer Road at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Craig League, the assistant chief of Walton County Fire Rescue, said the first firefighters on scene encountered heavy fire conditions in the attic.

No injuries were reported and the two adults in the home were able to escape. They will be able to stay with family members or friends.

Units remained on the scene later in the morning. League said the cause was not immediately known and a fire investigator will visit the home later in the day.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 7:31 am. Updated: 6:09 pm.

