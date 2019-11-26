WaltonTribune.com

Walton County School District Walker Park among top-performing Title I schools in Georgia

School achieves district's top elementary score

Brian Hobbs was named principal of Walker Park Elementary School in 2018.

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 10:17 am | Updated: 1:59 pm, Tue Nov 26, 2019.

Walker Park among top-performing Title I schools in Georgia Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education has named Walker Park Elementary School a Title I Distinguished School — a title given to the highest-performing Title I schools in the state based on their most recent CCRPI scores.

When ranked according to their most recent CCRPI single score, Distinguished Schools are among the highest performing schools that represent 5% of all Title I Schoolwide schools and 5% of all Title I Targeted Assistance schools eligible for identification.

“I congratulate Walker Park Elementary School for being recognized at the state-level for making exceptional progress and empowering all students to learn,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said.

“This recognition is attributed to the hard work and dedication of Walker Park’s administrative team, teachers, staff and students.”

This year, Walker Park achieved the district’s highest elementary CCRPI score with an 86.8, a one-year increase of 5.5 points. In addition to their outstanding overall score, WPES achieved a perfect score of 100 in two of the four component areas, Progress and Closing Gaps. As part of the state’s CCRPI release, WPES also achieved a 4 out of a possible 5-star School Climate Star Rating in 2019.

“I am extremely proud to see Walker Park ranked among the best Title I schools in the state,” Principal Brian Hobbs said. “Over the past year, our team has placed a strong emphasis on standards-based individualized learning to meet the needs of all students and ensure that each student has the opportunity to be successful in our school. I am honored to be a part of the Walker Park family and commend our teachers, students and staff for this high honor.”

