SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Snellville has placed a one-year moratorium on new vape shops in the city.

The City Council passed the measure Monday night.

“This is something that is of particular interest to me, because as I have been reading, and all of you I am sure have been reading every day practically in the newspaper, there’s more concern expressed for e-cigarettes and vaping and the illnesses and deaths that have been caused,” Councilwoman Gretchen Schulz said.

Vaping is defined as inhaling vapor from an electronic cigarette or other vaping device.

Schulz led the efforts of the Mayor Barbara Bender and the City Council to research the issue. The measure passed unanimously.

City officials said a “vape shop” is defined as a store with total retail stores of more than 25% designated to vaping products, or where 25% of the floor area is designated for the sale or advertising of vaping products.

“What this resolution that we are looking at passing does is prohibit the opening of any new vape shops for the next 12 months. This will give us time to see what, if anything, is going to be done perhaps by the state legislature or by the federal government.

“After 12 months, we can determine where we go at that point.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a public health advisory Oct. 9 on the risks of vaping and use of electronic cigarettes after the state’s second vaping-associated death.

“The increasing numbers of vaping-associated lung injury and death are clear indications of the need for people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations and not vape,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey said.

Toomey said the state Health Department was working with Gov. Brian Kemp and the state Department of Education to provide awareness “about the imminent health risks of vaping and e-cigarette use, especially among adolescents.”