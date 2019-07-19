Oh, hay! Woman's unique art will be ending soon

Every time I drive down HD Atha Road on my way to Monroe from Social Circle, I catch a glimpse of a hay bale perched on a hill on the side of the road with the face of a greeting card!

The faces change depending on the holiday or season. They’re cute, funny and charming — and whatever your mood at the moment they can’t help making you smile. I always wondered who the creator of this artistic exhibit might be.

Much to my surprise, the creator turned out to be a lively lady with a sunny smile whose youthful appearance belies her actual senior status.

After I saw a “For Sale” sign placed near the current hay bale creation a few weeks ago, I had a sinking feeling this recirculating display may be coming to an end. And I was right.

When I contacted the “bale artist,” Susan (aka Susi) Norvell, to learn about its future, I found out she and her husband, David, are downsizing their home and will soon be moving to a smaller place nearby. And sadly, that will bring an end to her 27-year stint as a hay bale artist!

According to description I found online in a Rockford Park, Michigan, newsletter, “Bale aArt is a form of sculpture that transforms hay bales into animals, characters and even tiny villages. It uses otherwise discarded hay bales and turns them into art.”

Apparently, bale art competitions are often featured in farmers markets and festivals, mostly in farm communities.

The Norvells got the idea for decorating a hay bale when they saw one at a day care center in Baxley, Georgia, on their way to Amelia Island to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Susi wanted to try her hand at making one herself and engaged the help of her neighbor, Larry Greene, who supplied a tightly woven bale of hay, and she and David worked on the design. Using poster boards and tape, they fabricated a stencil which was nailed to the surface of the bale for spray painting the design. This was intended to be a onetime project but because of her continuing enthusiasm it has now stretched out over 27 years!

Stencils depicting many other designs have followed in succeeding years. The hay bales are painted to look like greeting cards for holidays and changing seasons.

Susi uses the same basic stencil for each holiday or seasonal design, and with the help of her husband, David, she modifies the design to create a slightly different version every year.

In preparing for a design change, Susi rakes off the old one, smooths the surface with electric clippers, and sprays the bale white to begin the new design. The whole process takes about two and a half hours.

Greene supplies a new bale of hay every three years.

This work is obviously very labor-intensive, taking several hours to complete, which is no small task for a woman. David dutifully does his part by keeping their considerable street frontage mowed and he also continues to help with the more detailed design enhancements.

What the Norvells have achieved is truly remarkable, particularly when you think of all the time, effort and commitment that have gone into this project for so many years.

They have used their hay bale creations as a form of yard art not only to enhance the curb appeal of their property but to give drivers along HD Atha Road opportunities to see a very unique road show.

Susi talked about the many appreciative notes pinned to their hay bales over the years and requests from people for photo ops for celebrating birthdays, graduations and other events.

With the Novells’ departure from their present home, I can well imagine that after 27 years Susi’s enthusiasm for embarking on another hay bale art “career” at their new location is understandably very low.

I do suggest that those interested readers might want to check out her final hay bale creation on HD Atha Road titled “A Summer Flower.” This may be your last chance to have this unique experience!