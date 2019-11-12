WaltonTribune.com

Walton County School Distrcit Teacher resigns after arrest

Educator arrested after 18 years with county system

Tara Whitman Stewart, 47, of Snellville, Ga., was arrested Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019, and charged with public intoxication.

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:20 pm | Updated: 3:22 pm, Tue Nov 12, 2019.

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:20 pm | Updated: 3:22 pm, Tue Nov 12, 2019.

MONROE, Ga. — A teacher has resigned a week after being arrested outside her school.

Tara Whitman Stewart resigned from the Walton County School District effective Tuesday, a school system spokeswoman said.

Stewart, 47, of Snellville, was arrested on the morning of Nov. 5 outside Walker Park Elementary School, where she was a second grade teacher. She was charged with public drunkenness.

Stewart had taught in the district since 2001.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:20 pm. Updated: 3:22 pm.

College Football

