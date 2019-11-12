MONROE, Ga. — A teacher has resigned a week after being arrested outside her school.
Tara Whitman Stewart resigned from the Walton County School District effective Tuesday, a school system spokeswoman said.
Stewart, 47, of Snellville, was arrested on the morning of Nov. 5 outside Walker Park Elementary School, where she was a second grade teacher. She was charged with public drunkenness.
Stewart had taught in the district since 2001.
