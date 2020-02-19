LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Traffic would not be significantly affected by the proposed redevelopment of downtown Loganville, a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) Traffic Study found.

That’s not to say traffic wouldn’t be affected at all. It would, but not to unsustainable levels, especially if some improvements are made to the two busiest intersections near downtown.

If those improvements are made and the development was built, the study found, traffic actually would improve at some times at some intersections.

The study is part of a package of examinations required by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for large projects.

This was in independent analysis done by A&R Engineering in adherence to the Transportation Research Board’s Highway Capacity Manual. Connolly Investment, the company proposing the redevelopment project, commissioned the study, and it will be reviewed by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.

The study found that the 800 apartments, 46 townhomes and 90,000 square feet of retail that Connolly has proposed would generate about 10,000 trips a day.

The study then evaluated two scenarios: if the project is built, called “build” or if it’s not built, “"no build.”

Another factor in the analysis is whether or not certain improvements would be made to intersections, namely, Atlanta Highway (U.S. 78) and Main Street (Georgia 20) and Atlanta Highway and Lawrenceville Road (Georgia 81).

The city of Loganville and the Georgia Department of Transportation are already working on some of those fixes. The finding of no significant impact is based on these improvements getting done.

Developer J.R. Connolly said this is a reasonable assumption since it would take a while for the project to be completed, giving several years for those improvements to be finished.

“With the project completed in phases, we expect to see that the proposed redevelopment and revitalization support needed roadway improvements that currently exist and prioritized by GDOT,” Connolly said.

Just like in school, intersections in these studies are evaluated on a scale from A to F.

In the “no build” scenario, the Atlanta Highway and Main Street intersection would operate with a “D” level of service in the morning and an “F” level of service in the evening.

If no improvements are made in the “build” scenario, the morning rating would drop to an E and the evening rating would stay at an F.

But if improvements are made in the “build” scenario, then both the morning and evening level of service would be an E.

Some of the recommended fixes at that intersection are an eastbound left-turn lane and additional northbound and westbound left-turn lanes.

It’s a similar story for the other big nearby intersection: Atlanta Highway and Lawrenceville Road. Traffic gets slightly better even if the development gets built, assuming the intersection improvements are made.

Improvements recommended here are a second southbound left-turn lane and a split phase on northbound and southbound approaches.

More generally, the study recommended the city take back control of Main Street from GDOT to better facilitate the development process.

“With a vision of providing the city of Loganville with a high-quality downtown, we are pleased with the findings of the traffic study,” Connolly said.

“We want to provide the city of Loganville and its citizens with a Main Street experience including live, work and play at its finest that can be enjoyed for generations to come. Knowing that traffic will not be significantly impacted by the development helps to solidify this goal and will help to ensure the development is successfully integrated into the community.

“We’re still in the process of doing all sorts of studies,” Connolly said.

“These projects take a while to develop. We wanted to get the information out to the community and hear their questions before we had all the answers.”

He said he hopes to present the community with more information within a month.