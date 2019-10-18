The Jersey School raised great Americans

Since seeing the burning of the Jersey School building, I have had “flashbacks” of yesteryear and classmates and friends who attended school with me in Jersey.

They are very fond memories

In school we studied the basic classes of English, history, arithmetic and science.

All teachers were addressed by their first name with a ‘Miz’ in front of it. ‘Miz’ Lessie, ‘Miz’ Ethlene, etc. Students came from rural areas and would be considered out-of-date by today’s standards. The majority of the students could remember “outhouses,” most from firsthand experience. We certainly can remember the days of telephone party lines and 25 cent gasoline and milk and ice being delivered to our house.

“Fall break” was not a trip to the beach but rather a trip to the fields to help with harvest, especially cotton. If you were lucky enough and worked hard you could earn money to go to the county fair in Monroe.

There are a few things I would like to remind the current generation about the youth of Jersey and other areas similar to it. Unfortunately, we are often labeled “old fogies” or country “bumpkins.” We worked hard and worshipped one God. We won World War II, we fought in the Korean War and Vietnam.

We can quote the Pledge of Allegiance and know where to put our hand while doing it. We didn’t fight for the “Socialist” States of America, we fought for the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

By the end of the second grade we knew the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America” and “America the Beautiful.”

We have lived what many of today’s youth have only read in history books and we feel no obligation to apologize for America. It is noteworthy, if it were not for young men and women like those in Jersey, we would all be speaking German today.

It was the basic skills we were taught that led America into the technological age. We were not bystanders. We were active, hardworking, patriots. A common thread that wove itself in the halls of the school, in the classroom and on the playground was respect, hard work and responsibility.

So, as I viewed the fire that consumed my old school, a tear rolls down my cheek. However, it was the lessons learned in that building that have lasted a lifetime.