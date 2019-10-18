WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

The Jersey School raised great Americans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Jersey School

    Special to The Tribune

    A class at Jersey School is shown. The school closed in the early 1960s.

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 3:38 pm | Updated: 3:51 pm, Fri Oct 18, 2019.

The Jersey School raised great Americans Gary Coker | Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

Since seeing the burning of the Jersey School building, I have had “flashbacks” of yesteryear and classmates and friends who attended school with me in Jersey.

They are very fond memories

In school we studied the basic classes of English, history, arithmetic and science.

All teachers were addressed by their first name with a ‘Miz’ in front of it. ‘Miz’ Lessie, ‘Miz’ Ethlene, etc. Students came from rural areas and would be considered out-of-date by today’s standards. The majority of the students could remember “outhouses,” most from firsthand experience. We certainly can remember the days of telephone party lines and 25 cent gasoline and milk and ice being delivered to our house.

“Fall break” was not a trip to the beach but rather a trip to the fields to help with harvest, especially cotton. If you were lucky enough and worked hard you could earn money to go to the county fair in Monroe.

There are a few things I would like to remind the current generation about the youth of Jersey and other areas similar to it. Unfortunately, we are often labeled “old fogies” or country “bumpkins.” We worked hard and worshipped one God. We won World War II, we fought in the Korean War and Vietnam.

We can quote the Pledge of Allegiance and know where to put our hand while doing it. We didn’t fight for the “Socialist” States of America, we fought for the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

By the end of the second grade we knew the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America” and “America the Beautiful.”

We have lived what many of today’s youth have only read in history books and we feel no obligation to apologize for America. It is noteworthy, if it were not for young men and women like those in Jersey, we would all be speaking German today.

It was the basic skills we were taught that led America into the technological age. We were not bystanders. We were active, hardworking, patriots. A common thread that wove itself in the halls of the school, in the classroom and on the playground was respect, hard work and responsibility.

So, as I viewed the fire that consumed my old school, a tear rolls down my cheek. However, it was the lessons learned in that building that have lasted a lifetime.

Gary Coker, Ph.D., graduated from Jersey School in 1956. He is retired from teaching at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Friday, October 18, 2019 3:38 pm. Updated: 3:51 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Braves drop the chop?

The Atlanta Braves curtailed the use of the tomahawk chop during the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series when a member of the St. Louis Cardinals complained about its use, and have promised an ongoing conversation about the Native American imagery. Should the Braves drop the tomahawk chop?

Total Votes: 11

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]