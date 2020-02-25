Sports Briefs: Wizards headed back to Walnut Grove March 6

The Harlem Wizards, a trick basketball, team will take on teachers and community members from across Walton County at 6:30 p.m. on March 6 at Walnut Grove High School.

The event is a fundraiser for the Walnut Grove High School softball team.

General Admission tickets are available in advance for $10/students and $12/adults. The prices go up to $12 per student and $15 per adult at the door. Doors open at 6:30.

There is also reserved seating available for $25, which includes a seat and a free team poster. Courtside seats are also available for $40 and include a 10-minute meet and greet with the Wizards, a free team poster and a $10 discount of Wizards replica jerseys. Reserved seating and courtside seats must be purchased online in advance of the event at harlemwizards.com or can be purchased from a Walnut Grove softball player.

Started in 1962, the Harlem Wizards are celebrating 54 years as an organization. The trick basketball team helps host fundraising events for schools all across the United States each year.

The Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. It is two hours of family time where parents, grandparents and kids can all laugh together. Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high energy comedy and audience interaction. The opposing team, Team Warriors, will be comprised of brave teachers, coaches and community leaders from all areas of Walton County.