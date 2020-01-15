Gotta have heart

MONROE, Ga. — Piedmont Walton Hospital announced that Piedmont Heart Institute of Walton has joined its list of services this month, bringing high-quality cardiology services and the work of full-time cardiologist Dr. Shayne Squires closer to home for those in Walton County.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring Piedmont’s high-quality cardiology services to the patients in our area,” said Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Piedmont Heart Institute has multiple locations across the Piedmont system, all of which are comprised of skilled cardiologists who deliver cutting-edge cardio­vascular medicine with state-of-the-art imaging, advanced technology and the expertise necessary to improve heart health.”

Dr. Squires is board certified in cardiovascular medicine and nuclear medicine, who diagnoses and treats routine and complex heart conditions and diseases.

Services at Piedmont Heart Institute of Walton will include identification of those at risk of heart disease, general cardiovascular consults, guidance on how to improve heart health, treatment of common heart problems, preventive cardiology care and medication consultation.

In addition to this new cardiology practice, Piedmont Walton recently achieved accreditation as a Chest Pain Center from The American College of Cardiology for its expertise in treating patients with chest pain.

An Accredited Chest Pain Center’s evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to cardiac patient care allows clinicians to reduce time to treatment during the critical early stages of a heart attack.

“We want to ensure people in Walton County suffering from heart disease don’t have to travel out of town to receive care,” Ebert said. “We hope bringing this important service closer to home will make a positive difference in the lives of our patients.”

Piedmont Heart Institute ranks in the top 5% in the country among cardiovascular organizations and is the only program in Atlanta consistently recognized with the Cardiac Care Excellence Award from Healthgrades — a mark of quality it has earned for 10 years. Piedmont is an international leader in cardiovascular research, enabling patients access to innovative therapies not available elsewhere.

For more information about Piedmont Heart Institute of Walton or to book an appointment online with Dr. Squires, visit piedmont.org/heart