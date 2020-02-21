From Marietta to Macon and Atlanta to Augusta, business is booming in Georgia.

For the seventh year running, the Peach State is the best state for business, and it shows. This week, I had the honor of touring just a few of our state’s thriving companies and economic centers, which are expanding and providing thousands of jobs for hardworking Georgians. These jobs aren’t just centered in Atlanta either – they’re providing much-needed development, investment, and opportunities in our rural and suburban communities.

On Monday, I visited Stanton Springs, a development in Newton County that is now home to Facebook’s Data Center, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and the Georgia BioScience Training Center.

Alongside my colleague, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and other community leaders, I witnessed the revitalization being brought about by this sprawling campus.

Stanton Springs exemplifies what great things can happen in a community focused on economic development. Thanks to the standard set by companies like @TakedaPharma and @Facebook, Georgians across the state are thriving. Excited for a busy week traveling across Georgia! pic.twitter.com/knezLGiuPy — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) February 18, 2020

It’s not just the space and development happening at Stanton Springs that is impressive. It’s the unwavering support it receives from four different counties surrounding it. This is unique and inspiring and has resulted in residents from all four counties to find work at Stanton Springs. As a businesswoman, this is the type of collaboration united behind economic development that I hope to bring to Washington.

Later in the week, I visited Pratt & Whitney, a facility on the frontlines of innovation for aircraft engines. This remarkable facility in Columbus was recently named Large Manufacturer of the Year by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Technical College System of Georgia and will be creating more than 500 new jobs in the near future. Not only is the company providing manufacturing jobs, it’s also helping train Georgians and supporting STEM research in local schools. Clearly, Georgia is fast becoming a hub for industry, research, manufacturing, and more.

With coordinated efforts at every level, our state is prioritizing job creation and economic success to lift up all Georgia families.

Simply put, the Peach State is on the rise. On the home front, Gov. Brian Kemp is working hard to create jobs, incentivize businesses to invest and grow in Georgia, and allow citizens to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is leading the charge through the best economic climate our nation has ever seen. With the unemployment rate at a 50-year low and 7.3 million new jobs added since 2016, our state is proof positive that job creation is alive and well in America.

Having worked for years in the private sector as a CEO and job creator, I’ve seen firsthand how a robust economy can bolster folks from the ground up. A stable and growing business climate provides people with the opportunity to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and create a better life for themselves and for their families.

At the end of the day, that’s why I came to Washington. I’m here to help families across Georgia build better lives for themselves and stronger futures for their children. I know the value of a hard day’s work, and I’m proud to bring the experience and priorities of a strong business leader to Congress. I will keep working hard for each and every American, because when the economy thrives, we thrive.

It's never been a better time to be a Georgian. The optimism being created in communities across our great state is palpable, and I’ve never been more excited for the opportunities coming our way.

Let’s get to work!