Competition cheerleading: 11 cheerleaders named to 8-5A All-Region team

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 1:59 pm | Updated: 2:01 pm, Tue Jan 7, 2020.

Region 8-AAAAA recently released its All-Region competition cheerleading team.

Those from Walton County earing All-Region honors include Loganville’s Abbey Cox, Sydney Devereux, Maliyah Henry, Madeline Robison, Kirklynn Sirmans, Grace Vanderboom and Haley Warden and Walnut Grove’s Reagan Capps, MacKenzie Conner and Emily Scroggins.

The GHSA state competition cheerleading championship were held in November and featured a number of successes in Class AAAAA from Region 8-AAAAA cheer teams. The Loganville Red Devils headed straight the state finals of the GHSA State Cheerleading AAAAA championship after placing first at the Region 8-AAAAA cheerleading competition held at South Forsyth High School in Cumming. After competing in the Sweet 16, the Red Devils finished sixth in Class AAAAA. 

The Walnut Grove Warriors placed 12th during sectionals on day one and were knocked out of the Sweet 16.

