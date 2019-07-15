LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Covenant Christian Academy will not reopen for the new school year.

In a notice posted online, the school said it has enjoyed serving families for the past 25 years but will not continue to the 2019-20 academic term.

Families were instructed to pick up students’ academic records by Monday.

Emmaline McKinnon started the school in 1994 and served as its head administrator.

CCA had a nondenominational Christian focus and was open to students in K3 through 12th grade.

She had announced plans in February to retire and the school said Lou Reynolds, a former Gwinnett County Public Schools administrator, would succeed her as principal in 2019-20.

The school opened its current facility on Loganville Highway in Gwinnett County in 2006, including athletic fields.

Covenant had 15 members of its final senior class. Christopher Potter was the valedictorian and Zach Reese was the salutatorian.

CCA competed in the Georgia Independent Christian Athletics Association.

Attempts to reach school officials were not immediately successful.