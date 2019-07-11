WaltonTribune.com

Monroe Funeral services set for pilot

Service will be Sunday afternoon at Monroe church

Editor's Note

This story originally contained incorrect information about the Masonic lodge where Cy Nunnally held the title of worshipful master. He was a member of Fergus Lodge 135 F&AM in Loganville.

Cy Nunnally, of Monroe, died after a plane crash at the city’s airport on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 1:25 pm | Updated: 2:24 pm, Thu Jul 11, 2019.

Funeral services set for pilot David Clemons

MONROE, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a pilot who died in a crash at the Monroe airport this week.

The service for Jason Cyrus “Cy” Nunnally will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1025 Church, 1025 E. Spring St., Monroe.

Nunnally died Tuesday at Piedmont Walton Hospital after being critically injured when a plane he was flying crashed upon landing at the Monroe-Walton County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Nunnally owned Fair Weather Flights, the fixed-base operator for the airport. He flew airplanes and helicopters, and his family operated the Fair Weather Farms event venue in Walton County.

Nunnally was worshipful master of Fergus Lodge 135 F&AM in Loganville.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Highway 11 SE, Monroe.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

