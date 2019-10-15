MONROE, Ga. — Conestoga is empty.

Cindy Little, the executive director of Faith in Serving Humanity, confirmed on Monday that all residents of the mobile home park had found at least temporary homes.

Eight are still in motels, she said, and FISH rented 14 storage units to house belongings, but all of them are at least out of the park.

“We’ll eventually get all the people settled,” she said.

She estimated FISH had spent close to $14,000 on temporary accommodations, deposits and first month rent checks for those who needed them.

About $3,000 of that was donated, she added.

The future of what all those people left behind remains unclear. The city of Monroe code office has placed placards on the all the homes, indicating they are not to be occupied.

Police will be patrolling the area to ward off looters. The city can now level cleanup and repair orders on the whole property, rather than individual trailers.

Whether or not the owners of the park, Anthony and Bobby Gravitt, will comply with the demands is another story.

Bobby Gravitt declined to comment to The Walton Tribune on Saturday, when met at the property.

If the Gravitts do not fix the place up, they could land in Municipal Court.

According to the city’s ordinance for nuisance buildings, the judge would then decide if the trailers are fit for human habitation.

If they are not, then the judge could issue an order to clean up the buildings within a certain time frame if it can be done within a reasonable cost. If that is not heeded, or the buildings cannot be repaired at reasonable cost, then the judge can issue an order to demolish the building.

If the owners do not comply with that order, then “the code enforcement officer may cause such dwelling, building, or structure to be repaired, altered, or improved or to be vacated and closed or demolished,” the ordinance reads.

The city can take out a lien on the property, and salvage parts from the structure, in order to recoup some of the costs.