Walton County Man killed in motorcycle crash

Social Circle man hit when he can't stop bike at intersection

Posted: Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:52 am

MONROE, Ga. — A Social Circle man was killed when he drove his motorcycle into the path of another vehicle.

State troopers said 23-year-old Joseph Shelton died at the scene of a crash at about 10 p.m. Friday. It happened just north of Monroe at state Route 11 and Mountain Creek Church Road Northwest.

Sgt. Cory Seymour of the Georgia State Patrol said Shelton was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson XL 1200S west on Mountain Creek Church Road and was driving too fast to stop at the intersection of Highway 11.

Shelton continued into the intersection and was struck by a southbound vehicle, causing him to be ejected from the bike.

The motorcycle was struck twice more by oncoming vehicles.

Seymour said alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be contributing factors, and no other injuries were reported.

Trooper 1st Class Doug Allen investigated.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:52 am.

College Football

