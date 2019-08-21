WaltonTribune.com

Walnut Grove City Council Walnut Grove to have called meeting

Personnel issue is only action item on agenda

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:33 am

WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — The Walnut Grove City Council will meet behind closed doors to discuss a personnel issue on Wednesday.

The council will meet in a special called meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 2581 Leone Ave.

After the invocation and pledge of allegiance, the only agenda item is an executive session.

Georgia law allows city councils and other government bodies to meet privately on personnel issues when discussing or deliberating on appointments, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary action or dismissal, or the evaluation or rating of a public officer or employee.

Any vote, however, must be taken publicly.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

