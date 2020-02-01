WaltonTribune.com

2 arrested after shots fired

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00 am

2 arrested after shots fired Andrew Kenneson | The Tribune The Walton Tribune

Two men were arrested after allegedly firing weapons at a car from another car in Monroe on Jan 25.

Montez Sims and Deshunden Robertson each were charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of pointing a pistol at another, three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident began at Walmart. Sims and Robertson got into an argument with four others over parking.

After Sims, Robertson and two others tried to fight with them, the victims left in a car. Sims, Robertson and the two others chased them. They fired several shots at the fleeing victim’s car near Cedar Ridge Road.

Officers stopped Sims and Robertson’s car on Bankers Boulevard, where they were both arrested. Responding officers did not find bullet holes in the victims’ car.

Footage from Walmart’s security cameras show two parties in an oral dispute, but no physical contact. One party quickly walked away.

Robertson also was charged with possession of a firearm by someone under 21. Sims also was charged with reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Email: andrew.kenneson@waltontribune.com

Posted on Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00 am.

