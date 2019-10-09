COVINGTON, Ga. — A Social Circle woman passed away Tuesday afternoon after the decision was made to pull life support following a hit-and-run incident in Covington on Monday.

According to a Covington Police Department news release, officers responded to the intersection of West Street Northwest and Cannon Street Northwest in reference to an accident involving two pedestrians. Two women were attempting to cross West Street when a vehicle came over the hill and struck them both. The vehicle then left the scene.

According to the statement, Amy Barron, 39, of Social Circle was still lying in the roadway and Masika Robinson, 36, of Covington was walking around the scene of the accident when CPD arrived. Barron was life-flighted to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to the release.

Robinson sustained minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis confirmed Barron was pulled off life support and died as a result of her injuries from the incident. Davis said he consulted with the state medical examiner's office and the investigation continues to determine the cause and manner of her death.

CPD Capt. Ken Malcom told The Covington News the case continues to be investigated and with the addition of Barron's death, the focus changes into a vehicular homicide investigation.

Davis said even though Barron had been taken to an Atlanta-area hospital and died while there, the case was still considered within his jurisdiction because the incident occurred in Newton County.

"We have very few leads at this time," he said. "We have done a preliminary canvas, prior to yesterday and after it happened, but we are now going back to canvas again."

Malcom said a reward would be offered for information leading to an arrest.

"We would like the people responsible for this act to come forward immediately," Malcom said. "There are so many people that cut through West Street because of congestion. These are people who are not usually from Covington. We don't know at this time if we're dealing with somebody local, or just passing through."

CPD and the Georgia State Patrol are conducting a joint investigation into the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CPD at 770-786-7605 or the GSP Post 46 in Monroe at 770-464-1800. Information can also be submitted online anonymously at http://www.covingtonpolice.com/divisions/criminal/anonymous-tips.aspx.