Flash flood warning starts Wednesday night

Walton and surrounding counties will be under a flash flood watch from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

Very heavy rain is expected to move in Wednesday night and continue through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said 3-4 inches of rain, with local amounts near 6 inches, is possible.

Flooding will continue well after the rain ends.

The watch area includes most of north Georgia including metro Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville.

For the Athens area including Walton County, the weather service expects a chance of rain near 100% on Wednesday night and again on Thursday, decreasing only slightly by Thursday night.