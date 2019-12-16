WaltonTribune.com

Gwinnett County Loganville man struck by car, killed

Walton resident hit while crossing Duluth Highway near arena

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 1:43 pm

A Loganville man was struck by a car at a Gwinnett County intersection and later died from his injuries.

Gwinnett police officers responded to a crash at Duluth Highway and Primerica Parkway at about 7 p.m. Saturday, where they found 20-year-old Deiago D. Scott of Live Oak Pass suffering from significant injuries.

That’s near the Infinite Energy Center and Sugarloaf Mills, just off Interstate 85.

Scott was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he died.

Police said the driver of a brown 2003 Saab was traveling east on Duluth Highway in the right lane. The driver, a Lawrenceville woman, and a passenger said they were traveling east through a green light at the intersection with Primerica Parkway when they collided with Scott as he tried to cross the highway in the crosswalk.

Alcohol and speed are not thought to be contributing factors, police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. The investigation is ongoing.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

