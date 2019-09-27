WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

On Stage Walton 'Steel Magnolias' coming to On Stage Walton Oct. 18

Community theater troupe will perform Southern comedy-drama

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Magnolias on Stage

    Special to The Tribune

    If you only know ‘Steel Magnolias’ through the 1989 movie, you’re in for a different experience when you see the play as performed starting next month by On Stage Walton. Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 online and at Carmichael Drugs in Monroe.

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 8:14 pm

'Steel Magnolias' coming to On Stage Walton Oct. 18 Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — On Stage Walton, Monroe’s community theater, will present “Steel Magnolias,” the beloved comedy-drama that explores the humor and strength of Southern women in times of crisis, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and Nov. 1 and 2.

Sunday matinees will be staged Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available beginning Oct. 4 at www.onstagewalton.org or at Carmichael’s Drugs, 150 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Monroe.

Carmichael’s accepts only cash and checks. Online purchases are by credit card only.

Recent On Stage productions have sold out quickly, so patrons are urged to buy soon.

The hilarious and touching play, written by Robert Harling in response to the death of his sister, is set in a Louisiana beauty parlor. Through the years, the staff and customers engage in small-town gossip and find deep strength they didn’t know they had.

Fans of the popular 1989 movie with the all-star cast, including Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, will discover the play is quite different than the film.

“I love the movie too, but the show is so much more intimate and a true showcase of these very real women,” director Amber McCullough, who previously directed “Red Velvet Cake War” for On Stage, said.

“I read the script quite a few times and came up with a vision that includes a lot of ’80s and a lot of laughter through tears that I hope you all enjoy!”

Twenty-five women auditioned for the six roles in the cast.

Joni Howard of Cumming, who portrays Truvy, was previously in a production of “Steel Magnolias” in Conyers in 1989 as Shelby, with McCullough as Annelle and her own mother as M’Lynn.

“We found out who these women are organically, and our audience was introduced to Shelby, M’Lynn and Annelle, not Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Darryl Hannah,” she said.

“It was glorious.”

She added, “Truvy is my spirit animal. I feel like she and I are as close to one another as possible. Truvy has a line, ‘Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion,’ and that’s so true.”

Amanda Gibson, who was active in theater at her alma mater, Armstrong State University in Savannah, portrays Shelby, the character whose crisis is the centerpiece of the play.

“My favorite trait of Shelby’s is her tenacity — once she sets her sights on something, her determination moves mountains in her own life and in the lives of those around her,” Gibson said.

“She is witty and sharp, but can be gentle in the most delicate situations, and never fails to find the silver lining in life.”

Bee Dyer, in her second production at On Stage, portrays Clairee.

“I love that Clairee understands that life is short and wants to spend it having fun and sharing in laughter and great style,” she said.

Dyer said humor, for Southern women, “might not be a permanent solution, but it sure helps get through the initial part of it. Some of the strongest people use humor to pull themselves out of sadness.”

Other cast members are On Stage veteran Paula Gerhardt as Annelle, Laura Griffin as M’Lynn, and Angela Longenecker as Ouiser.

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Friday, September 27, 2019 8:14 pm. | Tags:

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What are your thoughts on climate change?

Climate change was in the news this week, as the focus of a conference at the United Nations and rallies around the country. What do you think of the issue?

Total Votes: 20

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]