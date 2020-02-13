Social Circle tabs Patton to lead football program

After an extensive search that saw over 70 people apply, Social Circle has finally found a new head football coach.

Collins Hill defensive coordinator Robert Patton was approved by the Social Circle Board of Education Thursday night during the board’s monthly meeting.

Patton comes to Social Circle from the Lawrenceville school where he led the Eagles’ defense for two seasons under head coach Lenny Gregory. Prior to his tenue at Collins Hill, Patton served as the defensive coordinator for Grayson three seasons after serving at the Rams’ defensive backs coach for five seasons. Patton won state titles with Grayson in 2011 and 2016 along with region 8-AAAAAAA championships in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Patton replaces Chad Este, who was 16-44 in six seasons as the Redskins head coach before stepping down in November. Social Circle had lost 26 consecutive games when Estes got the job in 2014 and suffered through a third consecutive winless season in Estes first year. However, the Redskins dramatically improved the following season finishing with a 4-6 record. Social Circle nearly made the state playoffs in 2017 after finishing the regular season with a three-way tie, but the Redskins missed out on the No. 4 seed after falling to Monticello in the Region 8-AA mini-game tie-breaker.