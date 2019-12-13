MONROE, Ga. — An employee of the Chevron in the Mount Vernon community was hurt when a car crashed into the store Friday morning.

A car hit the store, at 544 Mount Vernon Road NW, on the north side near where the cash register sits.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the employee sustained minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital.

The store — often referred to as “The Store” remained open.