Group keeps up hope of new laws against tethering

MONROE, Ga. — End The Cycle, a nonprofit organization, made a special appearance over last weekend’s Monroe Farmers Market.

ETC was founded three years ago and focuses on educating the public on protecting pets and keeping them off of the chain.

“We aren’t trying to get into people’s lives. We are trying to save these dogs’ lives,” Sally Mansour, a co-founder of ETC, along with Mona Stephens, said.

“We are not talking about happy, healthy dogs that spend some time outside with their owner nearby. The ordinance we are asking for is ‘no 24/7 unattended tethering or trolleying.’”

During the Farmers Market, they educated people on tethering, dog fighting and backyard breeding issues within Walton County. Unchain Walton County, a division of ETC, worked with the nonprofit to make this educational experience happen.

Unchain Walton County is not an official organization like ETC, but rather it is a group of people who support ETC and its mission. ETC hopes to create more Unchain communities in counties that do not currently have an anti-tether law.

Outside of educating the public, members are also looking to pass a countywide ban on 24/7 unattended tethering of animals. According to Mansour, they have had several people speak at county commission meetings on behalf of ETC. In May, the tether ban was struck down 4-2.

“We are trying to save the county money by keeping animals out of the shelters,” Mansour said. “ETC Georgia helps people build low cost kennels.

“We also pay for vetting, spay and neuter and free dog food delivery.”

Due to the large success over the weekend, ETC and Unchain Walton County are planning on attending a Farmers Market every two weeks where they will continue to educate the public.

In the future, they are looking to extend their education to the younger generations by taking their work to schools.

Jerel Worthy, a free agent NFL defensive tackle, and his wife, Jilian, have pledged their support and are excited about teaching kids about proper pet care.

“We are going to meet with the administration (at schools) and talk to the younger kids on taking care of pets,” Mansour said.

ETC has won the hearts of many Monroe officials. Now, their goal is to win the hearts of the county.