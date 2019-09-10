High School Athletics: Prep sports participation down in ’19

The results from a survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations showed participation in high school sports is down for the first time in 30 years.

The NFHS annually conducts the High School Athletics Participation Survey and had 7,937,491 total participants for 2018-19, which was down 43,395 from last year’s survey.

However, the news isn’t all that bad. Last year’s 7,980,886 participants in the survey was the largest ever recorded. This year’s number was the third highest ever recorded.

“We know from recent surveys that the number of kids involved in youth sports has been declining, and a decline in the number of public school students has been predicted for a number of years, so we knew our ‘streak’ might end someday,” Karissa Niehoff, executive director of the NFHS, said. “The data from this year’s survey serves as a reminder that we have to work even harder in the coming years to involve more students in these vital programs — not only athletics but performing arts programs as well.”

This year’s survey consisted of 4.5 million boys and 3.4 million girls from all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Football and basketball saw the biggest decline in participation. Boys 11-player football declined by 30,829, but participation in six-, eight- and nine-player gained 1,594 participants nationwide. Participation by girls in 11-player football has doubled since the 2009-10 school year from 1,249 to 2,404.

“The survey certainly confirms that schools are not dropping the sport of football, which is great news,” Niehoff said. “Certainly, we are concerned about the reduction in the number of boys involved in the 11-player game but are thrilled that states are finding other options by starting six-player or eight-player football in situations where the numbers have declined.

“While we recognize that the decline in football participation is due, in part, to concerns about the risk of injury, we continue to work with our member state associations, the nation’s high schools and other groups to make the sport as safe as possible.

“Every state has enacted rules that limit the amount of contact before the season and during practices, and every state has concussion protocols and laws in place, so we continue to believe that the sport is as safe as it has ever been.

“We also are working with groups such as USA Football to reduce contact and teach proper tackling skills at the youth levels to increase the interest level as kids reach junior high school and high school.”

Basketball participation was down 23,944 between both boys and girls with boys being down 10,604 and girls being down 13,340.

Eleven-player football still remains the most popular sport among boys, however, with just over 1 million total participants. The next closest sport in terms of participation is track and field with 605,354 participants followed by basketball (540,769), baseball (482,740) and soccer (459,077).

For girls, track and field still leads the way with 488,267 followed by volleyball (452,808), basketball (399,067), soccer (394,105) and fast-pitch softball (362,038).

The largest participation increases for boys sports came in track and field (5,257), soccer (2,715), wrestling (1,877) and tennis (1,163). The largest participation increases in girls sports came in volleyball, which had a dramatic increase of 6,225, soccer (3,623) and lacrosse (3,164).

“While we will do everything in our power to regain participation levels in football and other traditional sports, we are thrilled with reports from sports such as volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, competitive spirit and some of the emerging sports,” Niehoff said. “Our ultimate goal is to involve as many students as possible in high school sports and other activity programs.”

The top 10 states in participation remained the same with Texas and California leading the way at 825,924 and 824,709, respectively. Georgia ranked 13th overall with 195,402 participants.

The full High School Participation Survey can be found on the NFHS’s website at https://www.nfhs.org/sports-resource-content/high-school-participation-survey-archive/