MONROE, Ga. — The George Walton Academy girls basketball team beat Prince Avenue Christian School 41-28 to win the Athens-Area Middle School Tournament championship.

The Bulldogs led 4-2, 14-9 and 25-14 at the breaks.

Leila Mathis led GWA with 15 points including four 3-points. Catherine Atkinson added 8 points, Morgan Sandema and Ashley Hill 6 each, Allie Marler 4 and Kendall Inman and Kierstin Henderson 1 each.

The Wolverines’ Kylie Wilson led all scorers with 17 points. Madeline Tebeau and Audrey Vandagriff had 4 each, Lilly Purcell 2 and Leila Todd 1.