Middle school basketball GWA girls win middle school tournament

Leila Mathis' 15 lead Bulldogs past Prince

    Special to The Tribune

    The George Walton Academy middle school girls basketball team beat Prince Avenue Christian School to win the Athens-Area Middle School Tournament on Monday night, Jan. 27, 2020, in Monroe, Ga. Team members are, front row, from left, Kierstin Henderson, Kendall Inman, Julia Purvis and Moneli Shekarbakht; and standing, from left, Catherine Atkinson, Allie Marler, Ashley Hill, Leila Mathis, coach Grace Martin, Morgan Sandema, Emily Lalaian, Payton Stone and Rosemary Ferguson.

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:50 pm | Updated: 7:03 pm, Tue Jan 28, 2020.

GWA girls win middle school tournament From staff reports The Walton Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — The George Walton Academy girls basketball team beat Prince Avenue Christian School 41-28 to win the Athens-Area Middle School Tournament championship.

The Bulldogs led 4-2, 14-9 and 25-14 at the breaks.

Leila Mathis led GWA with 15 points including four 3-points. Catherine Atkinson added 8 points, Morgan Sandema and Ashley Hill 6 each, Allie Marler 4 and Kendall Inman and Kierstin Henderson 1 each.

The Wolverines’ Kylie Wilson led all scorers with 17 points. Madeline Tebeau and Audrey Vandagriff had 4 each, Lilly Purcell 2 and Leila Todd 1.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

