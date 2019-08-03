WaltonTribune.com

One dead following officer involved shooting at Loganville Kroger

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 6:56 pm | Updated: 10:19 pm, Sat Aug 3, 2019.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after an officer involved shooting at a Loganville grocery store.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that a suspect pulled a knife on a Braselton police officer who drew his weapon and shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center where he later died. The officer involved was not harmed.

The GBI has yet to identify the suspect.

According to GBI public information officer Nelly Miles, the Braselton Police Department was actively searching for a male suspect who was wanted for kidnapping. Two officers located the suspect in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Kroger in the Midway Plaza shopping center on Athens Highway near Rosebud Road in the Gwinnett County part of Loganville.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he attempted to flee but was tackled by an officer. During the altercation the suspect drew a knife prompting the officer to fire his weapon, striking the suspect.

Witness Daniel Hernandez saw the who incident go down and recorded some video and photos of the altercation. Hernandez was parked right behind the suspect while he and his friend waited to enter a barbershop in the shopping center.

“It’s not something I ever thought I would see,” Hernandez said. “The first thing that came to my mind was ‘holy crap this is happening’ then after that I just kept witnessing the whole thing until it ended.

“Once it calmed down I rolled down my window and asked the cop if I should call for help and he said to call 911. At that point I called 911 and told them what all when down and they send out the ER right after that.”

After the incident, the Braselton Police Department contacted the GBI to request an investigation into the incident.

This is the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called in to investigate this year.

The GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting in Loganville at the request of Braselton Police Department. No officers were injured & we are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/KFrqZ9FrSU

— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) August 3, 2019

Tribune Publisher David Clemons contributed to this report.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

