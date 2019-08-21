LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two incumbents and three hopefuls make up the field for the Loganville City Council elections.

Two people qualified Wednesday, the last day for qualifying in Loganville. The city will have an at-large election for three of the six council seats on Nov. 5.

Incumbents Jay Boland and Linda Dodd are running for reelection, but Councilman Skip Baliles decided not to run again.

Joining them in the race are challengers Misty Cox and Bill DuVall, who qualified Wednesday, and Semi Oduwole, who previously entered the race.

Boland was elected in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Dan Curry, who was elected mayor after Ray Nunley’s resignation. Boland won a full term in 2015. He works in advertising.

Dodd is retired from work in customer service. She served on the city Planning and Zoning Commission before being elected to the City Council in 2015.

Cox is the director of memory care at Discovery Senior Living in Suwanee, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was appointed to the city Ethics Commission last year.

The election will be Nov. 5, with voting open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Historic Rock Gym at 135 Main St. in downtown Loganville.