WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Election 2019 Election field set in Loganville

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:47 pm | Updated: 5:17 pm, Wed Aug 21, 2019.

Election field set in Loganville David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two incumbents and three hopefuls make up the field for the Loganville City Council elections.

Two people qualified Wednesday, the last day for qualifying in Loganville. The city will have an at-large election for three of the six council seats on Nov. 5.

Incumbents Jay Boland and Linda Dodd are running for reelection, but Councilman Skip Baliles decided not to run again.

Joining them in the race are challengers Misty Cox and Bill DuVall, who qualified Wednesday, and Semi Oduwole, who previously entered the race.

Boland was elected in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Dan Curry, who was elected mayor after Ray Nunley’s resignation. Boland won a full term in 2015. He works in advertising.

Dodd is retired from work in customer service. She served on the city Planning and Zoning Commission before being elected to the City Council in 2015.

Cox is the director of memory care at Discovery Senior Living in Suwanee, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was appointed to the city Ethics Commission last year.

The election will be Nov. 5, with voting open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Historic Rock Gym at 135 Main St. in downtown Loganville.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

More about

More about

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:47 pm. Updated: 5:17 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How hot is it?

Walton County has seen high temperatures in the 90s for a solid week. How hot has it been?

Total Votes: 60

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]