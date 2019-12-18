Hice: ‘It’s a sad day for our country’

MONROE, Ga. — Democrats in Congress have lowered the bar for impeachment by targeting President Donald Trump.

That’s the message Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., delivered Wednesday in the hours before the House was set to take a historic vote that would make Trump only the third president to be impeached.

In an exclusive interview from Capitol Hill, Hice said the facts in the Democrats’ case against Trump “have not changed whatsoever.”

Members of Congress debated two articles of impeachment related to allegations Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for assistance against a potential 2020 general election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and has obstructed Congress.

“The majority has thrown almost every allegation imaginable against this president,” Hice said in remarks from the House floor Wednesday morning.

The Majority has thrown almost every allegation imaginable against the President, yet these articles of impeachment cannot name a single actual crime. After all the drama, there's still not a single shred of evidence. Simply put, no quid pro quo.I urge my colleagues to vote NO! pic.twitter.com/yAKZpCMqNx — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 18, 2019

“And yet these articles of impeachment that have been submitted cannot name a single actual crime. After all the drama, the majority has not found a single shred of evidence — only, second-, third-, fourth-hand information, but the facts have remained the same. The transcript speaks for itself: There was no quid pro quo.

“The Ukrainian government said multiple times they felt no pressure whatsoever. The aid ultimately came.

“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi even said that this whole thing would have compelling, overwhelming bipartisan support. None of those things exist. … This is a disgrace and dangerous to America and I urge a no.”

In his later interview, Hice said the looming impeachment represents “a sad day for our country” and said the was “no evidence of any high crime or misdemeanor” by Trump.

Instead, Hice — who has represented Walton County since 2015 — said Democrats don’t think they can beat Trump in his reelection bid.

“The whole process has been rigged from the very beginning,” Hice said. “The cards have been stacked 100 percent from the beginning in favor of the Democrats. It’s just been a sham from the beginning and I believe the American people are seeing through it.”

He said Democrats began working almost immediately after Trump’s January 2017 inauguration to remove him from office.

“Historically, we didn’t like President (Barack) Obama, but basically the attitude of Republicans was we’ll deal with it at the ballot box,” Hice said. “I didn’t like anything he did for eight years, but I never called for his impeachment.”

There is precedent, though, for working to undermine a presidential administration before it begins. Two Republican committee leaders in the House said days before the 2016 election they believed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton committed impeachable offenses as secretary of state and a House Judiciary subcommittee chairman said a President Clinton would merit impeachment for the Clinton Foundation’s fundraising activities, according to The Washington Post.

Hice said he’s more impressed by Trump’s job performance despite the attack from Congress.

“It’s amazing to me also that through all of this, somehow the president has been able to continue fighting for America,” Hice said. “It takes incredible strength to continue to do that: USMCA (the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for free trade), trade with China, work with NATO, working with allies.

“It’s been remarkable that since day one, Democrats have been trying to impeach the president and he’s just been trying to do what he said he was going to do.”